Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 63,881.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 60,687 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Woodward by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.60. 167,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,006. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.03 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WWD

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.