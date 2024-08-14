Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.20. 233,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,424,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

WOLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair cut shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.27.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Director Marvin Riley purchased 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 385.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 56.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

