Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Short Interest Up 727.4% in July

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, an increase of 727.4% from the July 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wintrust Financial stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTFCP remained flat at $25.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,585. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

