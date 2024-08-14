William Blair Comments on Allakos Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Allakos in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Allakos’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Allakos from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.67.

Allakos Stock Performance

Shares of ALLK opened at $0.68 on Monday. Allakos has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allakos

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Allakos by 93.5% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,552,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,856,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at $3,068,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 1,753.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,778 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 932,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 695,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allakos news, CFO Harlan Baird Radford sold 87,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $87,934.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,433.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.

