Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Down 90.2% in July

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the July 15th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Whitbread Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:WTBDY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 31,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,491. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $11.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.