Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Down 90.2% in July

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the July 15th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Whitbread Trading Down 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:WTBDY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 31,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,491. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $11.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93.
Whitbread Company Profile
