Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 180,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 99,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,533,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

