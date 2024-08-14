Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Down 93.3% in July

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the July 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Performance

WBND traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,517. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.01. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Total Return ETF

About Western Asset Total Return ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 27,984 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 31,898 shares during the last quarter.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

