Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Down 93.3% in July

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the July 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WBND traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,517. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.01. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.
The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
