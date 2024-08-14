Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2024

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINCGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WINC traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.14. 2,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,124. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.0927 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINCFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 1.75% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.