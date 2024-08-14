Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WINC traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.14. 2,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,124. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.0927 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile
The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Serve Robotics Is Serving Up a Selling Opportunity
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Defying the Market: 3 Mega-Cap Stocks Soaring to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.