Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINC traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.14. 2,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,124. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.0927 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF ( NASDAQ:WINC Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 1.75% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

