Western Alliance Bancorporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to earn $9.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.94. The company had a trading volume of 244,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,694. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $82.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $387,500.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,356.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $387,500.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,356.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $612,410. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

