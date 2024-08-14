West Shore Bank Corp. (WSSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
West Shore Bank Stock Performance
Shares of WSSH remained flat at $24.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. West Shore Bank has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56.
West Shore Bank Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than West Shore Bank
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for West Shore Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Shore Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.