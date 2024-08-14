West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 95.6% from the July 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

West Japan Railway stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 68,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81. West Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that West Japan Railway will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

