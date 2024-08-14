Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th.

Werner Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years. Werner Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.41. 156,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,413. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.56.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $760.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WERN. StockNews.com lowered Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.62.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

