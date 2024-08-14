Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 606.3% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Wereldhave Price Performance
Shares of Wereldhave stock remained flat at $13.52 during trading hours on Wednesday. Wereldhave has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01.
Wereldhave Company Profile
