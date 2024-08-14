Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 606.3% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wereldhave Price Performance

Shares of Wereldhave stock remained flat at $13.52 during trading hours on Wednesday. Wereldhave has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01.

Wereldhave Company Profile

Wereldhave N.V. (the Company) is an investment company that invests in real estate (shopping centers and offices). The property portfolio of Wereldhave N.V. and its subsidiaries (the Group') is located in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. The Group is principally involved in leasing investment property under operating leases.

