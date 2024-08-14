Wendy Lee Schoppert Purchases 3,875 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) Director Wendy Lee Schoppert bought 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $99,858.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,858.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ODP Price Performance

Shares of ODP opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $58.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. ODP’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODP

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ODP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,982,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,273,000 after buying an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of ODP by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,748,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,418,000 after buying an additional 133,750 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ODP by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after buying an additional 164,020 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ODP by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,707,000 after purchasing an additional 136,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ODP by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

