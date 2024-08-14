WEMIX (WEMIX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $305.27 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WEMIX has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. WEMIX has a market cap of $305.27 million and $2.05 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000089 BTC.

WEMIX’s launch date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 530,734,416 coins and its circulating supply is 409,189,193 coins. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 530,680,715.86524093 with 409,162,493.11279845 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.75465633 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,060,374.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

