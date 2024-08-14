Wedmont Private Capital Purchases Shares of 10,145 Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at $773,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth about $1,697,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vestis

In other news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp acquired 100,000 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,907,877 shares in the company, valued at $205,768,863.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vestis news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $1,217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,907,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,768,863.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 22,442 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $260,776.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,694.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 293,754 shares of company stock worth $3,601,441 over the last three months.

Vestis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VSTS opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. Vestis Co. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Vestis had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vestis Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on VSTS shares. Robert W. Baird cut Vestis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.54.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

