Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 1,924 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,824 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 42,675 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 19,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 22,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.62. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

