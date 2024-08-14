Wedmont Private Capital Acquires Shares of 2,757 Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.61.

NASDAQ ON opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.98. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $101.30.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,850 shares of company stock worth $5,236,119. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

