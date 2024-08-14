Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,088 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,170,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Corning worth $45,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $813,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Corning by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,001 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 343,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,772 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Fox Advisors upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $39.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,751. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Corning’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

