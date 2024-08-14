Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,390 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,898 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $282.95. The company had a trading volume of 228,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The company has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.32 and a 200-day moving average of $265.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

