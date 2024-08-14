Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59,225 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.59% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $57,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 85.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 7,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $329,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.04. The company had a trading volume of 109,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.11 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.03 and a 200 day moving average of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HII. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.