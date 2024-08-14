Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,162 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.43% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $12,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.

NYSEARCA:DFSV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.13. 169,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,005. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.08. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

