Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $68.81 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $68,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.30.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $470.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,168. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $471.00. The company has a market capitalization of $166.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.70, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $439.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $111,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,968.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $111,542.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,968.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,372 shares of company stock worth $6,667,430 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

