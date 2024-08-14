Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $61.87 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 271,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $61,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,791,543. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.08. 587,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The company has a market capitalization of $106.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.20 and its 200-day moving average is $209.86.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

