Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $50.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 540,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $50,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,312. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $97.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.27. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

