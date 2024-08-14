Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $40.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $40,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWN stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $157.22. The company had a trading volume of 249,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,932. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.00 and a 200-day moving average of $154.38. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $174.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

