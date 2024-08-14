Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $15.41 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $15,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
IVE stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.30. 96,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,621. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $191.93.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
