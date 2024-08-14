Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,587 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $14,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 288.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $64.66. The company had a trading volume of 665,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,103. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.20. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $64.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.3374 dividend. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

