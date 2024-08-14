Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Allstate by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,112,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $884,508,000 after acquiring an additional 90,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,771,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Allstate by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,574,000 after acquiring an additional 75,698 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 687,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,925,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 614,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,353,000 after buying an additional 242,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Bank of America increased their price target on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allstate from $197.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.29.

Allstate Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $8.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,831. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $181.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.06.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

