Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $16,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. FCG Investment Co increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Arista Networks by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 50.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.38.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total transaction of $69,988.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,278.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,278.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total transaction of $8,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,477,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,066 shares of company stock worth $47,619,894. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks stock traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $351.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,670. The company has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $376.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.11 and its 200 day moving average is $301.62.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

