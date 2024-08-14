Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,446 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.22% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,103,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,081,000 after buying an additional 142,063 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,707,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,959 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,673,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,016 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,304,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,731,000 after purchasing an additional 86,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 171.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,761,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,995 shares in the last quarter.

TLH traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.65. The company had a trading volume of 130,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,871. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $110.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.30.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

