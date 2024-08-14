Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,073 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $11,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,731,000,000 after buying an additional 2,017,333 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Cigna Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,208,593,000 after purchasing an additional 867,180 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,068,000 after purchasing an additional 97,277 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,348,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,682,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $803,143,000 after purchasing an additional 126,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,342 shares of company stock worth $2,173,668. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CI stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $336.19. The stock had a trading volume of 141,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,391. The stock has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.54. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.64.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

