Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 10,634.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Waters by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WAT traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $335.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,942. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $367.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.78 and a 200-day moving average of $322.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.09 million. Waters had a return on equity of 56.81% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAT. SVB Leerink upgraded Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.58.

Insider Activity at Waters

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

