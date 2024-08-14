Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Trading Down 3.8%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.43 and last traded at $59.54. 53,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 773,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 25.01%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6,177.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 331,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after buying an additional 326,269 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 33.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 974,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,137,000 after purchasing an additional 246,217 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 68.9% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 482,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,264,000 after purchasing an additional 196,601 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at about $9,234,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at about $7,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

