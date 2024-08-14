Wanchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.06 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. Wanchain has a market cap of $32.06 million and $1.22 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00034982 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008135 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,164,559 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

