VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Short Interest Up 92.5% in July

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 92.5% from the July 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Price Performance

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,715. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.61.

About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology company, operates as a software provider of artificial intelligence security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

