Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Barclays

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 261.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

Vor Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.83. 47,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,904. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. Vor Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $56.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.34.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 69,436 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 160,642 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 177.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 31,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

