Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.54

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.54 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 497100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 2.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Intertechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,919,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,366,000 after buying an additional 714,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,430,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,056,000 after purchasing an additional 75,537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,256,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 12.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,109,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,348,000 after buying an additional 350,512 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.