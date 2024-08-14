Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.12

Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.12 and last traded at $47.09, with a volume of 131899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Viper Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 1,045.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,877,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,324 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Viper Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,219 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth $40,808,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,505,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,616,000 after buying an additional 1,197,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,410,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $246,566,000 after buying an additional 923,276 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

