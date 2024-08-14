Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Viper Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years. Viper Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 62.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Viper Energy to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.7%.

Viper Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Viper Energy stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.10. 129,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.89. Viper Energy has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $47.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Viper Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Viper Energy will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

