Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Alliance Global Partners Forecasts

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Village Farms International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.
Village Farms International Trading Up 4.4 %
NASDAQ VFF opened at $1.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.97. Village Farms International has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.
