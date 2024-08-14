Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Alliance Global Partners Forecasts

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Village Farms International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

NASDAQ VFF opened at $1.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.97. Village Farms International has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 637,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 20,767 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 182.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40,811 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 194,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 73.3% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 47,075 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

