Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Up 3%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) traded up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.65 and last traded at $78.50. 2,749,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 8,786,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.24.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 77.46, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 547,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after buying an additional 202,766 shares during the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $1,645,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

