Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 801 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,747 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,502,484.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,703 shares of company stock worth $26,615,855 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $470.58. The stock had a trading volume of 173,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,060. The business’s 50 day moving average is $481.15 and its 200 day moving average is $441.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.83 and a fifty-two week high of $510.64. The stock has a market cap of $121.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective (up from $508.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $402.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.91.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

