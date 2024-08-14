Veritaseum (VERI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,266.86

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for approximately $20.21 or 0.00034258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veritaseum has a market cap of $43.45 million and approximately $3,266.86 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum’s genesis date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

