Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down to $9.50

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.10. Veradigm shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veradigm in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Veradigm alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MDRX

Veradigm Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Veradigm

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veradigm by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,754,000 after purchasing an additional 95,291 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Veradigm by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after acquiring an additional 171,199 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at $9,055,000.

About Veradigm

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.