Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 757,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,415. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average is $50.33. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.