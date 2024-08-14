Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Kure Advisory LLC

Kure Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.5% of Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.87. 301,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,681. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.49. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $268.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

