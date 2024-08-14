Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Decreased by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 71,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 51,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.0% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $3.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.91. 385,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,771. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The company has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

