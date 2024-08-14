Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Lifted by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,940,000 after buying an additional 5,073,271 shares during the period. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,503,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,983 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,762 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.56. 2,075,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,718,326. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2669 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

