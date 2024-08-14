Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $53,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22,983.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,017,000 after buying an additional 103,655 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,252. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.98. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.10 and a fifty-two week high of $330.36.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

